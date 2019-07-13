Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Yankees activate Voit from 10-day injured list

July 13, 2019 1:08 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Yankees have activated first baseman Luke Voit from the 10-day injured list Saturday prior to their game against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Voit missed seven games after being sidelined with an abdominal strain on June 29 during the first of New York’s two games against the Boston Red Sox in London.

The move returns one of New York’s steadiest sluggers to its already formidable lineup. The 6-foot-3, 225-pound Voit is hitting .270 with 17 homers, 50 RBIs and a .901 OPS. Voit was batting third for the Yankees, who boast the best record in the American League.

In a corresponding move, infielder Breyvic Valera was optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre following Friday’s game.

Advertisement

        Insight by Fortinet: Learn about IT challenges and strategies at CBP in this free webinar

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|15 AI Working Group Launch
7|15 SANS Columbia 2019
7|15 NDIA Greater Hampton Roads...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marine Corps holds change of responsibility ceremony

Today in History

1957: Eisenhower takes first presidential ride in a helicopter

Get our daily newsletter.