Yankees broadcaster Michael Kay to have vocal cord surgery

NEW YORK (AP) — Yankees play-by-play television announcer Michael Kay will have surgery to correct an issue with his vocal cord, keeping him out of the broadcast booth for at least a month.

Kay tweeted about the surgery Wednesday, saying he saw specialist in Boston who recommended the operation. He’ll have the surgery next week.

“If you see me around over the next month, I won’t be able to speak but I will give anyone a smile and a hug,” Kay tweeted.

The 58-year-old Kay has called Yankees games since 1992 and has been the lead TV broadcaster since 2002.

The announcement comes a day after longtime radio play-by-play man John Sterling said that he would skip the Yankees’ next series — the first time he will miss a game since 1989.

