Yuka Saso wins Girls Junior PGA Championship

July 12, 2019 5:29 pm
 
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Yuka Saso of the Philippines rallied to win the Girls Junior PGA Championship on Friday, closing with a 3-under 67 for a two-stroke victory over Jensen Castle.

The 18-year-old Saso finished at 14-under 266 at Keney Park Golf Course. She began the round a stroke behind 2017 winner Rose Zhang.

“Winning in the United States is really special,” Saso said. “It’s really hard to do since I live in Asia. I’m just really happy and thankful. … My goal this week was to play steady and have fun. I think I did that well.”

She earned a spot in the Augusta National Women’s Amateur in April.

“This will help me in many ways,” Saso said. “I’m really thankful for this experience.”

Castle, from West Columbia, South Carolina, also shot a 67.

Amari Avery of Riverside, California, was third at 11 under after a 63.

Zhang, from Irvine, California, had a 73 to drop into a tie for fourth at 9 under with 14-year-old Alexa Pano of Lake Worth, Florida. Pano shot 66, making a hole-in-one on the 127-yard sixth hole.

