Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Zidane says Madrid has found new club for Gareth Bale

July 21, 2019 5:54 am
 
1 min read
Share       

HOUSTON, Texas (AP) — Coach Zinedine Zidane says that Real Madrid wants to part ways with Gareth Bale, six years after it broke a world transfer record to sign the Wales winger.

Zidane said on Saturday following a friendly in Houston, Texas, that he expects Madrid to conclude a transfer for Bale to another club “in the coming days.”

“We’ll have to see if it goes through tomorrow, if it does then all the better,” Zidane said. “Let’s hope, for everyone’s sake, that it happens soon. The club is dealing with the club that he’ll move to.”

Zidane made the comments after Bale did not play in the 3-1 loss to Bayern Munich in a preseason game.

Advertisement

Madrid paid a then-record transfer of 100 million euros (then 132 million dollars) to sign Bale from Tottenham in 2013.

        Insight by Cornerstone OnDemand: Learn how the National Weather Service meets the needs of its workforce in this free webinar.

Bale went on to help Madrid win four Champions League titles, one Spanish league, one Copa del Rey and several minor trophies.

He also scored some spectacular goals, including a memorable bicycle kick for the first of his two goals in the 2018 Champions League final victory over Liverpool.

But he has been injury prone and been criticized by Madrid fans for often underperforming during stretches of the season.

Madrid is looking to overhaul its squad after one of its most disappointing seasons in recent memory when it was out of contention for any major title months before the end of the campaign.

“It’s nothing personal. There comes a time when things are done because they need to be done,” Zidane said. “The situation will change and it’s for the best for everyone.”

___

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's Morning Federal Report and In Case You Missed It newsletters for the latest federal workforce news.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|22 Annual Conference on Independent Living
7|22 Medicare Advantage Summit 2019
7|23 The Tyson's Corner Evening...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Before stepping foot on the moon, Buzz Aldrin served in the Air Force

Today in History

1941: Tuskegee air base opens for first black U.S. military airmen

Get our daily newsletter.