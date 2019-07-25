Listen Live Sports

Zverev beats Delbonis to reach Hamburg quarterfinals

July 25, 2019 1:49 pm
 
HAMBURG, Germany (AP) — Second-seeded Alexander Zverev pleased his home crowd by beating Federico Delbonis on Thursday to reach the quarterfinals of the Hamburg European Open.

Zverev rallied from 3-0 down in the second set to defeat the Argentine 6-4, 7-6 (2).

Delbonis had hoped to take it to a third set after breaking to love when Zverev was serving for the match but the German went on to win the tiebreaker.

Zverev is playing at his home ATP 500 tournament for the first time since 2016, when he exited in the first round.

He will next meet Serbia’s Filip Krajinovic who hit 12 aces in a 6-7 (6), 7-5, 6-1 win over 2016 champion Martin Klizan.

Pablo Carreno Busta of Spain is also through after a 6-1, 7-6 (4) win over seventh-seeded Jan-Lennard Struff. He will face either third-seeded Fabio Fognini or Rudolf Molleker in the quarterfinals.

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/apf-Tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

