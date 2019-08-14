Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

14-year-old midfielder signs with USL’s Orange County SC

August 12, 2019 9:41 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — A 14-year-old soccer player has signed a professional contract with USL Championship club Orange County SC.

Francis Jacobs is the youngest male player ever to sign a pro soccer contract in the U.S., according to the club.

Jacobs is from Laguna Beach, California. He was 14 years, four months and 29 days old when he signed his deal last month.

That’s less than a month younger than Freddy Adu was when he signed with Major League Soccer’s DC United in November 2003.

Advertisement

Jacobs has been training with Orange County SC’s first team since May. He has trained at Bayer Leverkusen and Köln in Germany, but the midfielder is starting his pro career near his hometown.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Jacobs could play for Orange County later this season.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|11 APCO 2019 - Association of...
8|13 UiPath Academy Live
8|13 COSO 2013: ICFR Assessments Training
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Friends and family greet National Guard members returning from Kosovo

Today in History

1918: First female Marine joins the service