2 workers injured in gas explosion at Buccaneers stadium

August 8, 2019 5:13 pm
 
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say two workers were injured in a gas explosion at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ home stadium.

The Tampa Bay Times reports that the workers at Raymond James Stadium were taken to a local hospital Thursday afternoon.

Tampa police spokesman Steve Hegarty says the small explosion was caused by a gas leak. The men had been doing maintenance work on a gas line in a vending area.

Hegarty says everything has been shut off, and there was no fire. Damage caused to the area was minimal.

Tampa Fire Rescue shift commander James Gilligan says the men suffered possible burns and were in stable condition.

The Tampa Fire Marshal’s Office was investigating. TECO Peoples Gas was also on the scene.

Information from: Tampa Bay Times (St. Petersburg, Fla.), http://www.tampabay.com.

