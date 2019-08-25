Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

2016 Wimbledon finalist Raonic out of US Open with injury

August 25, 2019 8:00 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — Milos Raonic, the 2016 Wimbledon runner-up, will miss the U.S. Open because of an injured glute muscle.

The Canadian was seeded 21st at the year’s last Grand Slam tournament.

Main-draw play begins Monday at Flushing Meadows.

The U.S. Tennis Association announced Raonic’s withdrawal on Sunday and said that he will be replaced in the field by Kamil Majchrzak of Poland, who lost in qualifying.

Advertisement

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|26 iFest 2019
8|27 USGIF Working Group Summit
8|28 Azure Gov Meetup: Mastering cloud...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Tuskegee Airmen honored during National Aviation Week

Today in History

1920: 19th Amendment adopted into Constitution