The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
2019 AP Top 25 Football Poll Board

August 19, 2019 12:00 pm
 
Ryan Aber, The Oklahoman

Bob Asmussen, Champaign (Ill.) News-Gazette

Matt Baker, Tampa (Fla.) Bay Times

Steve Batterson, Quad City (Iowa) Times

John Bednarowski, Marietta (Ga.) Daily Journal

Kirk Bohls, Austin (Texas) American-Statesman

Eric Boynton, Spartanburg (S.C.) Herald-Journal

Tom Bragg, Charleston (W.Va.) Gazette-Mail

David Briggs, Toledo (Ohio) Blade

Matt Brown, The Athletic

Lauren Brownlow, WRAL.com, Raleigh, N.C.

Chuck Carlton, Dallas Morning News

Robert Cessna, Bryan-College Station (Texas) Eagle

John Clay, Lexington (Ky.) Herald-Leader

Chaded Cripe, The Idaho Statesman, Boise

Tom D’Angelo, Palm Beach (Fla.) Post

Audrey Dahlgren, WLNS-TV, Lansing, Mich.

Rece Davis, ESPN

Jerry DiPaola, Pittsburgh Tribune-Review

Pat Dooley, Gainesville (Fla.) Sun

Joe Dubin, WSMV-TV, Nashville, Tenn.

Josh Furlong, KSL.com, Salt Lake City

Tom Green, Alabama Media Group (al.com)

Garland Gillen, WVUE-TV FOX 8, New Orleans

Andy Greder, St. Paul (Minn.) Pioneer Press

Eric Hansen, The South Bend (Ind.) Tribune

Gene Henley, Chattanooga (Tenn.) Times/Free Press

Jim Holder, WTVA, Tupelo, Mich.

Gary Horowitz, Statesman Journal, Salem, Ore.

Brian Howell, Buffzone.com

Jon Johnson, The Dothan (Ala.) Eagle

James Kratch, NJ.com/Star-Ledger

Brooks Kubena, The Advocate, Baton Rouge, La.

Theo Lawson, Spokesman-Review, Spokane, Wash.

Doug Lesmerises, cleveland.com

Michael Lev, Arizona Daily Star, Tucson

Rob Long, WJZ FM 105.7 The Fan, Baltimore

Matt McCoy, 610 WTVN Radio, Columbus, Ohio

Sam McKewon, Omaha (Neb.) World-Herald

Aaron McMann, MLive Media Group, Ann Arbor, Mich.

Brett McMurphy, Stadium Network

Nate Mink, Syracuse (N.Y.) Media Group

Bryce Miller, San Diego Union-Tribune

Tom Murphy, Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, Little Rock

Chris Murray, KRNV-TV, Reno, Nev.

Conor O’Neill, Winston-Salem (N.C.) Journal

Neill Ostrout, Journal Inquirer, Manchester, Conn.

Soren Petro, 810 WHB, Kansas City

Jim Polzin, Wisconsin State Journal, Madison

Davis Potter, Casper (Wyo.) Star-Tribune

Dave Reardon, Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Alex Schiffer, The Kansas City Star

Dylan Sinn, The Fort Wayne (Ind.) Journal Gazette

Michael Vega, The Boston Globe

Steve Virgen, Albuquerque (N.M.) Journal

Mark Whicker, Los Angeles Daily News

Marc Weiszer, Athens (Ga.) Banner-Herald

Don Williams, Lubbock (Texas) Avalanche-Journal

Jon Wilner, San Jose (Calif.) Mercury News

Steve Wiseman, Durham Herald-Sun

Norm Wood, The Daily Press, Hampton, Va.

Adam Zucker, CBS

