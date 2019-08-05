2019 Presidents Cup Standings

At Royal Melbourne Golf Club Melbourne, Australia Dec. 12-15, 2019 Through Aug. 4 Top 10 automatically qualify United States 1. Brooks Koepka 8,179 2. Dustin Johnson 6,555 3. Justin Thomas 5,726 4. Xander Schauffele 5,656 5. Matt Kuchar 5,506 6. Webb Simpson 5,349 7. Bryson DeChambeau 5,246 8. Patrick Cantlay 5,146 9. Gary Woodland 4,898 10. Tony Finau 4,820 11. Rickie Fowler 4,547 12. Tiger Woods 3,868 13. Chez Reavie 3,762 14. Phil Mickelson 3,548 15. Charles Howell III 3,492 International 1. Marc Leishman AUS 188.22 2. Louis Oosthuizen RSA 163.58 3. Hideki Matsuyama JPN 155.16 4. Adam Scott AUS 151.62 5. Li Haotong CHN 128.63 6. Cameron Smith AUS 122.97 7. Jason Day AUS 119.06 8. C.T. Pan TPE 118.90 9. Jazz Janewatananond THA 111.54 10. Abraham Ancer MEX 111.45 11. Justin Harding RSA 107.15 12. Sungjae Im KOR 101.39 13. Shugo Imahira JPN 100.47 14. Sung Kang KOR 94.05 15. Si Woo Kim KOR 91.51

