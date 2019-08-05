Listen Live Sports

2019 Presidents Cup Standings

August 5, 2019 11:17 am
 
At Royal Melbourne Golf Club
Melbourne, Australia
Dec. 12-15, 2019
Through Aug. 4
Top 10 automatically qualify
United States
1. Brooks Koepka 8,179
2. Dustin Johnson 6,555
3. Justin Thomas 5,726
4. Xander Schauffele 5,656
5. Matt Kuchar 5,506
6. Webb Simpson 5,349
7. Bryson DeChambeau 5,246
8. Patrick Cantlay 5,146
9. Gary Woodland 4,898
10. Tony Finau 4,820
11. Rickie Fowler 4,547
12. Tiger Woods 3,868
13. Chez Reavie 3,762
14. Phil Mickelson 3,548
15. Charles Howell III 3,492
International
1. Marc Leishman AUS 188.22
2. Louis Oosthuizen RSA 163.58
3. Hideki Matsuyama JPN 155.16
4. Adam Scott AUS 151.62
5. Li Haotong CHN 128.63
6. Cameron Smith AUS 122.97
7. Jason Day AUS 119.06
8. C.T. Pan TPE 118.90
9. Jazz Janewatananond THA 111.54
10. Abraham Ancer MEX 111.45
11. Justin Harding RSA 107.15
12. Sungjae Im KOR 101.39
13. Shugo Imahira JPN 100.47
14. Sung Kang KOR 94.05
15. Si Woo Kim KOR 91.51

