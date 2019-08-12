2019 Presidents Cup Standings

At Royal Melbourne Golf Club Melbourne, Australia Dec. 12-15, 2019 Through Aug. 11 Top 10 automatically qualify United States 1. Brooks Koepka 8,231 2. Dustin Johnson 6,631 3. Justin Thomas 5,849 4. Xander Schauffele 5,656 5. Matt Kuchar 5,506 6. Webb Simpson 5,453 7. Bryson DeChambeau 5,321 8. Patrick Cantlay 5,268 9. Gary Woodland 4,912 10. Tony Finau 4,872 11. Rickie Fowler 4,547 12. Patrick Reed 4,413 13. Tiger Woods 3,868 14. Chez Reavie 3,798 15. Phil Mickelson 3,554 International 1. Marc Leishman AUS 188.22 2. Louis Oosthuizen RSA 176.69 3. Adam Scott AUS 169.86 4. Hideki Matsuyama JPN 158.31 5. Abraham Ancer MEX 157.05 6. Li Haotong CHN 128.63 7. Cameron Smith AUS 124.17 8. C.T. Pan TPE 122.78 9. Jason Day AUS 119.06 10. Jazz Janewatananond THA 111.54 11. Justin Harding RSA 107.15 12. Sungjae Im KOR 104.05 13. Shugo Imahira JPN 100.47 14. Sung Kang KOR 94.05 15. Byeong Hun An KOR 93.92

