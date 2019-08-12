Listen Live Sports

2019 Presidents Cup Standings

August 12, 2019 12:14 pm
 
At Royal Melbourne Golf Club
Melbourne, Australia
Dec. 12-15, 2019
Through Aug. 11
Top 10 automatically qualify
United States
1. Brooks Koepka 8,231
2. Dustin Johnson 6,631
3. Justin Thomas 5,849
4. Xander Schauffele 5,656
5. Matt Kuchar 5,506
6. Webb Simpson 5,453
7. Bryson DeChambeau 5,321
8. Patrick Cantlay 5,268
9. Gary Woodland 4,912
10. Tony Finau 4,872
11. Rickie Fowler 4,547
12. Patrick Reed 4,413
13. Tiger Woods 3,868
14. Chez Reavie 3,798
15. Phil Mickelson 3,554
International
1. Marc Leishman AUS 188.22
2. Louis Oosthuizen RSA 176.69
3. Adam Scott AUS 169.86
4. Hideki Matsuyama JPN 158.31
5. Abraham Ancer MEX 157.05
6. Li Haotong CHN 128.63
7. Cameron Smith AUS 124.17
8. C.T. Pan TPE 122.78
9. Jason Day AUS 119.06
10. Jazz Janewatananond THA 111.54
11. Justin Harding RSA 107.15
12. Sungjae Im KOR 104.05
13. Shugo Imahira JPN 100.47
14. Sung Kang KOR 94.05
15. Byeong Hun An KOR 93.92

