2019 Presidents Cup Standings

|At Royal Melbourne Golf Club
|Melbourne, Australia
|Dec. 12-15, 2019
|Through Aug. 11
|Top 10 automatically qualify
|United States
|1. Brooks Koepka
|8,231
|2. Dustin Johnson
|6,631
|3. Justin Thomas
|5,849
|4. Xander Schauffele
|5,656
|5. Matt Kuchar
|5,506
|6. Webb Simpson
|5,453
|7. Bryson DeChambeau
|5,321
|8. Patrick Cantlay
|5,268
|9. Gary Woodland
|4,912
|10. Tony Finau
|4,872
|11. Rickie Fowler
|4,547
|12. Patrick Reed
|4,413
|13. Tiger Woods
|3,868
|14. Chez Reavie
|3,798
|15. Phil Mickelson
|3,554
|International
|1. Marc Leishman
|AUS
|188.22
|2. Louis Oosthuizen
|RSA
|176.69
|3. Adam Scott
|AUS
|169.86
|4. Hideki Matsuyama
|JPN
|158.31
|5. Abraham Ancer
|MEX
|157.05
|6. Li Haotong
|CHN
|128.63
|7. Cameron Smith
|AUS
|124.17
|8. C.T. Pan
|TPE
|122.78
|9. Jason Day
|AUS
|119.06
|10. Jazz Janewatananond
|THA
|111.54
|11. Justin Harding
|RSA
|107.15
|12. Sungjae Im
|KOR
|104.05
|13. Shugo Imahira
|JPN
|100.47
|14. Sung Kang
|KOR
|94.05
|15. Byeong Hun An
|KOR
|93.92
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.