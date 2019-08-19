2019 Presidents Cup Standings

|At Royal Melbourne Golf Club
|Melbourne, Australia
|Dec. 12-15, 2019
|Through Aug. 18
|Top 10 automatically qualify
|United States
|1. Brooks Koepka
|8,310
|2. Justin Thomas
|6,949
|3. Dustin Johnson
|6,643
|4. Patrick Cantlay
|5,898
|5. Xander Schauffele
|5,753
|6. Webb Simpson
|5,532
|7. Matt Kuchar
|5,520
|8. Bryson DeChambeau
|5,341
|9. Tony Finau
|5,152
|10. Gary Woodland
|4,964
|11. Rickie Fowler
|4,678
|12. Patrick Reed
|4,510
|13. Tiger Woods
|3,905
|14. Chez Reavie
|3,810
|15. Kevin Kisner
|3,670
|International
|1. Marc Leishman
|AUS
|192.94
|2. Hideki Matsuyama
|JPN
|187.11
|3. Louis Oosthuizen
|RSA
|184.68
|4. Adam Scott
|AUS
|180.30
|5. Abraham Ancer
|MEX
|160.39
|6. Li Haotong
|CHN
|128.63
|7. C.T. Pan
|TPE
|125.77
|8. Cameron Smith
|AUS
|124.17
|9. Jason Day
|AUS
|120.57
|10. Jazz Janewatananond
|THA
|113.86
|11. Sungjae Im
|KOR
|112.04
|12. Justin Harding
|RSA
|109.67
|13. Corey Conners
|CAN
|102.34
|14. Shugo Imahira
|JPN
|100.47
|15. Byeong Hun An
|KOR
|97.26
