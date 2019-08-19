2019 Presidents Cup Standings

At Royal Melbourne Golf Club Melbourne, Australia Dec. 12-15, 2019 Through Aug. 18 Top 10 automatically qualify United States 1. Brooks Koepka 8,310 2. Justin Thomas 6,949 3. Dustin Johnson 6,643 4. Patrick Cantlay 5,898 5. Xander Schauffele 5,753 6. Webb Simpson 5,532 7. Matt Kuchar 5,520 8. Bryson DeChambeau 5,341 9. Tony Finau 5,152 10. Gary Woodland 4,964 11. Rickie Fowler 4,678 12. Patrick Reed 4,510 13. Tiger Woods 3,905 14. Chez Reavie 3,810 15. Kevin Kisner 3,670 International 1. Marc Leishman AUS 192.94 2. Hideki Matsuyama JPN 187.11 3. Louis Oosthuizen RSA 184.68 4. Adam Scott AUS 180.30 5. Abraham Ancer MEX 160.39 6. Li Haotong CHN 128.63 7. C.T. Pan TPE 125.77 8. Cameron Smith AUS 124.17 9. Jason Day AUS 120.57 10. Jazz Janewatananond THA 113.86 11. Sungjae Im KOR 112.04 12. Justin Harding RSA 109.67 13. Corey Conners CAN 102.34 14. Shugo Imahira JPN 100.47 15. Byeong Hun An KOR 97.26

