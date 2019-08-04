Listen Live Sports

4 Grand Slam champions on 2020 tennis Hall of Fame ballot

August 21, 2019 12:32 pm
 
NEWPORT, R.I. (AP) — Goran Ivanisevic, Sergi Bruguera, Conchita Martínez and Jonas Björkman are the four candidates for the International Tennis Hall of Fame’s class of 2020.

The four players announced Wednesday, all former Grand Slam tournament champions, are in their second year of a three-year possible candidacy in the player category.

Ivanisevic won the 2001 Wimbledon title and reached the final three other times. The hard-serving Croatian, who reached No. 2 in the world rankings, is now working with top-ranked Novak Djokovic.

Bruguera won back-to-back French Open titles in 1993 and 1994, while fellow Spaniard Martínez won the 1994 Wimbledon championship among her 33 singles titles. She also helped Spain win five Fed Cup titles.

Björkman won the career Grand Slam in doubles and reached No. 1 in the doubles rankings. He won 54 doubles titles and helped Sweden win three Davis Cup championships.

The 2020 class will be announced in January. Induction is set for July 18.

More AP Tennis: https://www.apnews.com/apf-Tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

