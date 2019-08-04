Listen Live Sports

4 minor leaguers get long suspensions for drug violations

August 16, 2019 5:12 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Four minor league pitchers have drawn long suspensions for drug violations that will carry into next season.

Luis Diaz of the Atlanta Braves, Marcos Encarnacion of the Chicago Cubs and Eliezer Mejia of the Seattle Mariners drew 72-game suspensions without pay after testing positive for the steroid stanozolol. All are on Dominican Summer League rosters.

Ian Krol of the Minnesota Twins pitches for Triple-A Rochester of the International League. He was suspended 50 games without pay following a second positive test for a drug of abuse.

The suspensions were announced Friday by Commissioner Rob Manfred and take effect immediately. The players were in violation of the Minor League Drug Prevention and Treatment Program.

The suspensions bring the total to 37 players punished this year under the minor league program. Seven players have been suspended under the major league program.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

