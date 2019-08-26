Listen Live Sports

49ers activate C Weston Richburg from PUP list

August 26, 2019 8:04 pm
 
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers have activated projected starting center Weston Richburg from the physically unable to perform list.

Richburg had been sidelined for all of training camp recovering from a knee injury before being activated on Monday. The Niners hope he will be able to get back into form quickly enough to start the season opener Sept. 8 at Tampa Bay.

Richburg played through injuries to his knee and quadriceps last season. The 49ers are hoping he will be healthy this season and anchor the offensive line.

The 49ers also placed sixth-round cornerback Tim Harris Jr. (groin) on injured reserve and signed defensive back Jordan Holland to a three-year deal. Holland is the son of San Francisco outside linebackers coach Johnny Holland.

