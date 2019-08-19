49ers-Broncos Stats

|San Francisco
|0
|3
|14
|7—24
|Denver
|3
|6
|0
|6—15
|First Quarter
Den_FG McManus 31, 10:29.
Den_FG McManus 33, 5:19.
SF_FG Gould 42, 2:31.
Den_FG McManus 52, :00.
SF_Mostert 30 run (Gould kick), 10:46.
SF_Wilson 1 run (Gould kick), 5:17.
SF_Bourne 1 pass from Mullens (Gould kick), 5:13.
Den_Hogan 24 run (run failed), 2:15.
A_72,679.
___
|SF
|Den
|First downs
|15
|18
|Total Net Yards
|278
|215
|Rushes-yards
|29-185
|27-113
|Passing
|93
|102
|Punt Returns
|3-19
|4-12
|Kickoff Returns
|2-80
|1-22
|Interceptions Ret.
|1-0
|1-1
|Comp-Att-Int
|8-20-1
|19-38-1
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|3-15
|6-37
|Punts
|6-48.0
|7-49.9
|Fumbles-Lost
|3-1
|1-0
|Penalties-Yards
|13-101
|9-68
|Time of Possession
|25:05
|34:55
___
RUSHING_San Francisco, Mostert 6-58, Samuel 1-45, Wilson 9-33, Walter 6-22, Coleman 3-21, Breida 1-4, Wilds 1-3, Mullens 1-0, Speight 1-(minus 1). Denver, Hogan 2-26, Sanders 1-19, Booker 4-15, Lindsay 5-14, Da.Williams 4-12, Lock 2-11, Patrick 1-10, D.Jackson 3-6, Freeman 5-0.
PASSING_San Francisco, Garoppolo 1-6-1-0, Beathard 5-11-0-81, Mullens 2-3-0-27. Denver, Flacco 7-11-0-59, Lock 7-12-0-40, Hogan 5-15-1-40.
RECEIVING_San Francisco, Mostert 2-42, Bourne 2-27, K.Smith 1-17, R.James 1-14, Wilson 1-8, Breida 1-0. Denver, McKnight 3-21, Sutton 2-28, Winfree 2-24, Hamilton 2-21, Booker 2-8, Fant 2-7, Patrick 1-12, Freeman 1-6, Sanders 1-5, Fumagalli 1-4, N.Williams 1-3, Aston 1-0.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
