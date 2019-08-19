Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
49ers-Broncos Stats

August 19, 2019
 
San Francisco 0 3 14 7—24
Denver 3 6 0 6—15
First Quarter

Den_FG McManus 31, 10:29.

Second Quarter

Den_FG McManus 33, 5:19.

SF_FG Gould 42, 2:31.

Den_FG McManus 52, :00.

Third Quarter

SF_Mostert 30 run (Gould kick), 10:46.

SF_Wilson 1 run (Gould kick), 5:17.

Fourth Quarter

SF_Bourne 1 pass from Mullens (Gould kick), 5:13.

Den_Hogan 24 run (run failed), 2:15.

A_72,679.

___

SF Den
First downs 15 18
Total Net Yards 278 215
Rushes-yards 29-185 27-113
Passing 93 102
Punt Returns 3-19 4-12
Kickoff Returns 2-80 1-22
Interceptions Ret. 1-0 1-1
Comp-Att-Int 8-20-1 19-38-1
Sacked-Yards Lost 3-15 6-37
Punts 6-48.0 7-49.9
Fumbles-Lost 3-1 1-0
Penalties-Yards 13-101 9-68
Time of Possession 25:05 34:55

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_San Francisco, Mostert 6-58, Samuel 1-45, Wilson 9-33, Walter 6-22, Coleman 3-21, Breida 1-4, Wilds 1-3, Mullens 1-0, Speight 1-(minus 1). Denver, Hogan 2-26, Sanders 1-19, Booker 4-15, Lindsay 5-14, Da.Williams 4-12, Lock 2-11, Patrick 1-10, D.Jackson 3-6, Freeman 5-0.

PASSING_San Francisco, Garoppolo 1-6-1-0, Beathard 5-11-0-81, Mullens 2-3-0-27. Denver, Flacco 7-11-0-59, Lock 7-12-0-40, Hogan 5-15-1-40.

RECEIVING_San Francisco, Mostert 2-42, Bourne 2-27, K.Smith 1-17, R.James 1-14, Wilson 1-8, Breida 1-0. Denver, McKnight 3-21, Sutton 2-28, Winfree 2-24, Hamilton 2-21, Booker 2-8, Fant 2-7, Patrick 1-12, Freeman 1-6, Sanders 1-5, Fumagalli 1-4, N.Williams 1-3, Aston 1-0.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

