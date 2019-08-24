Listen Live Sports

...

49ers-Chiefs Stats

August 24, 2019 11:06 pm
 
San Francisco 7 6 0 14—27
Kansas City 7 3 7 0—17
First Quarter

KC_Dam.Williams 62 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 8:25.

SF_Breida 20 pass from Garoppolo (Gould kick), 4:14.

Second Quarter

KC_FG Butker 25, 12:38.

SF_FG Gould 29, 3:10.

SF_FG Gould 35, :08.

Third Quarter

KC_Pringle 6 run (Butker kick), 1:38.

Fourth Quarter

SF_J.Wilson 4 run (Gould kick), 11:13.

SF_J.Wilson 7 run (Gould kick), 3:41.

A_73,027.

___

SF KC
First downs 23 12
Total Net Yards 381 248
Rushes-yards 35-124 15-63
Passing 257 185
Punt Returns 3-20 1-2
Kickoff Returns 3-68 5-101
Interceptions Ret. 0-0 0-0
Comp-Att-Int 22-31-0 18-28-0
Sacked-Yards Lost 2-15 3-13
Punts 2-57.0 5-51.8
Fumbles-Lost 1-0 0-0
Penalties-Yards 4-25 6-61
Time of Possession 35:03 24:57

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_San Francisco, J.Wilson 12-45, Breida 7-44, Walter 5-19, Coleman 9-19, Speight 2-(minus 3). Kansas City, Dar.Williams 5-19, Shurmur 2-14, Mahomes 1-8, D.Thompson 3-8, Pringle 1-6, Watkins 1-5, Dam.Williams 1-2, Hyde 1-1.

PASSING_San Francisco, Garoppolo 14-20-0-188, Mullens 8-11-0-84. Kansas City, Mahomes 8-10-0-126, Shurmur 9-12-0-67, Litton 1-6-0-5.

RECEIVING_San Francisco, James 4-66, Pettis 3-36, Matthews 2-33, Breida 2-31, Dwelley 2-30, Samuel 2-27, Bourne 2-25, Juszczyk 2-9, Goodwin 1-9, K.Smith 1-4, Coleman 1-2. Kansas City, Dam.Williams 3-74, Hardman 3-40, Hill 3-31, Bell 2-13, D.Thompson 2-9, Watkins 1-13, Pringle 1-5, Co.Thompson 1-5, T.Smith 1-5, Dar.Williams 1-3.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

