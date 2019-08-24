49ers-Chiefs Stats

|San Francisco
|7
|6
|0
|14—27
|Kansas City
|7
|3
|7
|0—17
|First Quarter
KC_Dam.Williams 62 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 8:25.
SF_Breida 20 pass from Garoppolo (Gould kick), 4:14.
KC_FG Butker 25, 12:38.
SF_FG Gould 29, 3:10.
SF_FG Gould 35, :08.
KC_Pringle 6 run (Butker kick), 1:38.
SF_J.Wilson 4 run (Gould kick), 11:13.
SF_J.Wilson 7 run (Gould kick), 3:41.
A_73,027.
___
|SF
|KC
|First downs
|23
|12
|Total Net Yards
|381
|248
|Rushes-yards
|35-124
|15-63
|Passing
|257
|185
|Punt Returns
|3-20
|1-2
|Kickoff Returns
|3-68
|5-101
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|22-31-0
|18-28-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|2-15
|3-13
|Punts
|2-57.0
|5-51.8
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-0
|0-0
|Penalties-Yards
|4-25
|6-61
|Time of Possession
|35:03
|24:57
___
RUSHING_San Francisco, J.Wilson 12-45, Breida 7-44, Walter 5-19, Coleman 9-19, Speight 2-(minus 3). Kansas City, Dar.Williams 5-19, Shurmur 2-14, Mahomes 1-8, D.Thompson 3-8, Pringle 1-6, Watkins 1-5, Dam.Williams 1-2, Hyde 1-1.
PASSING_San Francisco, Garoppolo 14-20-0-188, Mullens 8-11-0-84. Kansas City, Mahomes 8-10-0-126, Shurmur 9-12-0-67, Litton 1-6-0-5.
RECEIVING_San Francisco, James 4-66, Pettis 3-36, Matthews 2-33, Breida 2-31, Dwelley 2-30, Samuel 2-27, Bourne 2-25, Juszczyk 2-9, Goodwin 1-9, K.Smith 1-4, Coleman 1-2. Kansas City, Dam.Williams 3-74, Hardman 3-40, Hill 3-31, Bell 2-13, D.Thompson 2-9, Watkins 1-13, Pringle 1-5, Co.Thompson 1-5, T.Smith 1-5, Dar.Williams 1-3.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
