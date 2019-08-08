Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

8-year-old killed, 3 others injured in St. Louis shooting

August 24, 2019 9:44 pm
 
1 min read
Share       

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Police say an 8-year-old girl has been killed and three others injured in a shooting near a high school in St. Louis, bringing the number of children killed by gunfire in the city to at least a dozen since June.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports the shooting happened about 8 p.m. Friday outside Harold’s Chop Suey restaurant in the city’s Academy neighborhood.

Police Chief John Hayden said the girl, identified by police as Jurnee Thompson, and her family had attended a football exhibition about a block away at Soldan High School. Hayden says fights broke out at the event, and police tried to clear the area when shots rang out.

Police say the injured included two 16-year-old boys and 64-year-old woman. Hayden says “two or three” of the people who were shot were related.

Advertisement

Hayden said several people were detained for questioning.

        Insight by Trezza Media Group: DHS, USDA, Air Force and USPS address cybersecurity strategies in this free webinar.

St. Louis has seen a rash of children fatally shot this summer. A 7-year-old boy was shot on Aug. 13 while standing near a teenager and two other children on the city’s north side.

The shootings involving children have angered city’s police chief frustrated city leadership . Police said much of the violence is tied to drug dealing and the children happen to be caught in the way.

___

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|26 iFest 2019
8|27 USGIF Working Group Summit
8|28 Azure Gov Meetup: Mastering cloud...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Tuskegee Airmen honored during National Aviation Week

Today in History

1861: Secret Service arrest Confederate spy Rose Greenhow