Academy Award-winning director’s son breaks Junior PGA mark

August 1, 2019 8:10 pm
 
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Jake Beber-Frankel, the 17-year-old son of Academy Award-winning director David Frankel, followed his record 10-under 60 with a 65 on Thursday in the Boys Junior PGA Championship to break the 54-hole mark.

Beber-Frankel, from Miami, had an 18-under 192 total at Keney Park Golf Course to shatter the tournament record of 199 set by Akshay Bhatia in 2017 at the Country Club of St. Albans outside St. Louis.

“I definitely never had to ‘bounce back’ from a 60 before,” said Beber-Frankel, a Stanford commit. “It was a fun experiment to see what happened.”

Canon Claycomb of Bowling Green, Kentucky, was two strokes back after a 68. The 17-year-old Alabama recruit led after each of the first two rounds in the 72-hole event that has featured Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas.

David Frankel won the Academy Award for Best Live Action Short Film for his 1996 film Dear Diary. He later directed “The Devil Wears Prada,” ”Marley & Me” and “Hope Springs” and “The Big Year.” Beber-Frankel’s grandfather, Max Frankel, is a journalist who won a Pulitzer Prize in 1973 while with The New York Times.

