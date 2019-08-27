Aces-Fever, Box

LAS VEGAS (71)

Cambage 4-12 7-10 15, J.Young 0-6 2-2 2, McBride 0-3 0-0 0, T.Young 2-5 1-4 5, Wilson 7-16 4-4 18, Colson 0-0 0-0 0, Hamby 4-10 2-4 10, Park 0-0 2-2 2, Plum 6-13 0-0 17, Rodgers 0-3 0-0 0, Swords 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 24-71 18-26 71.

INDIANA (86)

Burke 3-4 0-0 7, Dupree 6-15 1-1 13, McCowan 8-14 8-8 24, T.Mitchell 4-9 4-4 12, Wheeler 2-6 0-0 5, Achonwa 2-3 0-0 4, K.Mitchell 4-13 4-4 16, Kea 0-2 0-0 0, Laney 2-10 1-2 5, Mavunga 0-1 0-0 0, McCall 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 31-77 18-19 86.

Las Vegas 15 18 21 17—71 Indiana 29 24 21 12—86

3-Point Goals_Las Vegas 5-14 (Plum 5-9, McBride 0-1, Hamby 0-1, Cambage 0-1, Rodgers 0-2), Indiana 6-20 (K.Mitchell 4-7, Burke 1-1, Wheeler 1-3, Kea 0-1, T.Mitchell 0-4, Laney 0-4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Las Vegas 37 (Wilson 8), Indiana 44 (McCowan 17). Assists_Las Vegas 20 (Plum 6), Indiana 23 (T.Mitchell, Burke, K.Mitchell, Dupree 4). Total Fouls_Las Vegas 17, Indiana 18. A_6,958 (20,000).

