Aces-Lynx, Box

August 25, 2019 9:00 pm
 
LAS VEGAS (77)

Cambage 4-5 4-4 12, J.Young 5-14 4-4 14, McBride 2-11 0-0 4, Plum 0-1 0-0 0, Wilson 5-12 1-2 11, Colson 2-4 0-0 5, Hamby 4-13 1-1 10, Park 0-0 0-0 0, Rodgers 3-3 2-2 11, Swords 0-0 1-2 1, T.Young 4-6 1-2 9. Totals 29-69 14-17 77.

MINNESOTA (98)

Collier 10-16 1-1 23, Dantas 5-7 0-0 11, Fowles 5-7 4-4 14, Robinson 9-13 5-6 23, Sims 4-11 2-2 10, Brown 3-6 0-0 8, Carleton 1-1 0-0 3, Fagbenle 3-6 0-0 6, Talbot 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 40-68 12-13 98.

Las Vegas 18 25 15 19—77
Minnesota 29 16 28 25—98

3-Point Goals_Las Vegas 5-15 (Rodgers 3-3, Colson 1-1, Hamby 1-4, T.Young 0-1, J.Young 0-2, McBride 0-4), Minnesota 6-15 (Collier 2-4, Brown 2-5, Carleton 1-1, Dantas 1-2, Talbot 0-1, Sims 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Las Vegas 27 (Hamby 7), Minnesota 29 (Collier, Fowles 6). Assists_Las Vegas 20 (J.Young 5), Minnesota 27 (Robinson 8). Total Fouls_Las Vegas 17, Minnesota 21. A_8,834 (19,356).

