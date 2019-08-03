Listen Live Sports

Aces-Wings, Box

August 3, 2019 10:14 pm
 
LAS VEGAS (75)

Hamby 3-7 0-0 6, J.Young 3-8 9-12 17, McBride 6-11 5-7 21, Plum 1-6 2-2 4, Swords 6-11 1-1 13, Colson 3-6 0-0 6, Park 0-1 0-0 0, Rodgers 1-3 0-0 2, T.Young 1-7 3-7 6. Totals 24-60 20-29 75.

DALLAS (70)

Gray 3-4 1-2 10, Harrison 2-7 0-0 4, Ogunbowale 9-19 2-2 24, Plaisance 2-4 0-0 5, Thornton 2-8 0-0 4, Davis 4-16 3-4 13, Gustafson 0-1 0-0 0, Johnson 1-5 0-0 2, McCarty-Williams 0-0 0-0 0, McGee-Stafford 4-6 0-0 8. Totals 27-70 6-8 70.

Las Vegas 21 21 10 23—75
Dallas 15 22 17 16—70

3-Point Goals_Las Vegas 7-16 (McBride 4-6, J.Young 2-3, T.Young 1-2, Rodgers 0-1, Hamby 0-2, Plum 0-2), Dallas 10-18 (Ogunbowale 4-4, Gray 3-3, Davis 2-7, Plaisance 1-2, Johnson 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Las Vegas 35 (Swords 10), Dallas 27 (McGee-Stafford 6). Assists_Las Vegas 14 (J.Young 5), Dallas 18 (McGee-Stafford 5). Total Fouls_Las Vegas 9, Dallas 21. Technicals_Dallas coach Brian Agler. A_5,882 (7,000).

