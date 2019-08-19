Listen Live Sports

Ahn wins; Vandeweghe, Zhang, Putintseva fall in Bronx tennis

August 19, 2019
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Kristie Ahn began the final preparation for her return to the U.S. Open with a first-round victory Tuesday at the Bronx Open, where fellow American CoCo Vandeweghe and seeded players Zhang Shuai and Yulia Putintseva were upset.

Ahn beat Jil Teichmann 6-3, 6-4. The American earned a wild card into the U.S. Open and will play in next week’s Grand Slam tournament for the first time since her lone appearance in 2008 as a 16-year-old qualifier.

Vandeweghe, who recently returned from a lengthy absence caused by an ankle injury and like Ahn was given a wild card into this week’s new WTA tournament, lost 6-3, 6-0 to Anna Blinkova.

Zhang, at No. 4 the highest-seeded player in action Tuesday, was beaten 6-3, 6-4 by Andrea Petkovic, while No. 7 Putintseva was knocked off by qualifier Zhu Lin 7-6 (2), 6-4.

Seeded winners included fifth-seeded Katerina Siniakova, who beat Wang Yafan 6-3, 6-2; No. 9 Aliaksandra Sasnovich, who swept past Polona Hercog 6-3, 6-2; and No. 10 Karolina Muchova, who defeated Viktoria Kuzmova 7-5, 6-2.

___

More AP Tennis: https://apnews.com/apf-Tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

