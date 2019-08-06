Listen Live Sports

...

All 4 defending champions returning for NYC Marathon

August 6, 2019 4:26 pm
 
< a min read
NEW YORK (AP) — All four defending champions are returning for the New York City Marathon.

Mary Keitany, Lelisa Desisa, Manuela Schar and Daniel Romanchuk will compete in the marathon on Nov. 3. The New York Road Runners also announced Tuesday that U.S. Olympians Des Linden and Jared Ward will highlight the American field.

Kenya’s Keitany will go for her fifth career title in New York. Last year, she recorded the second-fastest time through the five boroughs, finishing in 2 hours, 22 minutes, 48 seconds.

Ethiopia’s Desisa finished in 2:05:59 seconds, the second-fastest time for the course. He and American Romanchuk won their first NYC Marathons.

Switzerland’s Schar will race for her third consecutive crown in the wheelchair division. She faces American Tatyana McFadden, who will chase a record sixth career title.

