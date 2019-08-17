Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Altidore scores in 90th to give Toronto FC 2-2 tie with Crew

August 17, 2019 9:39 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Jozy Altidore scored in the 90th minute to give Toronto FC a 2-2 draw with the Columbus Crew on Saturday night.

Altidore found an open space on a run into the 6-yard box and headed home Auro’s cross to pull Toronto FC (9-10-7) level.

David Accam made it 2-1 for the Crew (7-14-6) in the 82nd minute. Accam got the ball at midfield on the counter from Harrison Afful and sprinted behind a couple of long dribbles until he was in shooting range where he finished a low hard shot into the left corner.

Pedro Santos slide underneath Wil Trapp’s pass with a left-footed finish to tie it for the Crew in the 48th minute.

Advertisement

Jonathan Osorio gave Toronto FC the lead in the 42nd minute with a 25-yard shot.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

The Crew improved their unbeaten streak to six games.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 930gov 2019 - Where IT Comes Together
8|20 Cloud Connect 2019
8|20 Federal Marketing Program @930gov
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Air Force airman dodges military dog through smoke grenade during training

Today in History

1916: Migratory Bird Treaty signed between Canada and US