American Airlines first sponsor for Rams, Chargers stadium

August 6, 2019 9:03 pm
 
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — The new stadium at Hollywood Park being built for the Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers will have American Airlines as one of its corporate sponsors.

The LA Stadium and Entertainment District at Hollywood Park announced that American will be a founding partner. The airline will be the naming rights partner for American Airlines Plaza, which will be a 2½-acre, two-level open-air space that will serve as the main entrance into the 70,000-seat stadium and 6,000-seat performance venue.

The announcement took place Tuesday in front of the stadium, which is 75 percent complete and slated to open next July.

The stadium will also host the Super Bowl in 2022, the College Football Playoff championship in 2023 and the opening and closing ceremonies for the 2028 Olympics.

The nearly $5 billion complex — which sits on 298 acres in Inglewood, is being built by Rams owner Stan Kroenke. It will also include retail and office space as well as apartments.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

