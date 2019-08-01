|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Fargo-Moorhead
|44
|25
|.638
|—
|St. Paul
|43
|26
|.623
|1
|Winnipeg
|39
|28
|.582
|4
|Chicago
|39
|30
|.565
|5
|Gary Southshore
|28
|41
|.406
|16
|Milwaukee
|27
|41
|.397
|16½
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Cleburne
|41
|27
|.603
|—
|Sioux City
|40
|29
|.580
|1½
|Kansas City
|34
|33
|.507
|6½
|Sioux Falls
|31
|38
|.449
|10½
|Lincoln
|28
|40
|.412
|13
|Texas
|16
|52
|.235
|25
___
Fargo-Moorhead 7, Chicago 4
Sioux City at Lincoln, 8:05 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
St. Paul at Milwaukee, 8:05 p.m.
Cleburne at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Winnipeg at Gary Southshore, 8:10 p.m.
Winnipeg at Fargo-Moorhead, 8:02 p.m.
Kansas City at Lincoln, 8:05 p.m.
St. Paul at Chicago, 8:05 p.m.
Cleburne at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Gary Southshore, 8:10 p.m.
Winnipeg at Fargo-Moorhead, 7 p.m.
Milwaukee at Gary Southshore, 7:10 p.m.
Sioux City at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
St. Paul at Chicago, 8:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Lincoln, 8:05 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Cleburne, 8:06 p.m.
