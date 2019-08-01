Listen Live Sports

American Association

August 1, 2019 7:12 pm
 
At A Glance
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Fargo-Moorhead 44 25 .638
St. Paul 43 26 .623 1
Winnipeg 39 28 .582 4
Chicago 39 30 .565 5
Gary Southshore 28 41 .406 16
Milwaukee 27 41 .397 16½
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Cleburne 41 27 .603
Sioux City 40 29 .580
Kansas City 34 33 .507
Sioux Falls 31 38 .449 10½
Lincoln 28 40 .412 13
Texas 16 52 .235 25

Thursday’s Games

Fargo-Moorhead 7, Chicago 4

Sioux City at Lincoln, 8:05 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

St. Paul at Milwaukee, 8:05 p.m.

Cleburne at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Winnipeg at Gary Southshore, 8:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Winnipeg at Fargo-Moorhead, 8:02 p.m.

Kansas City at Lincoln, 8:05 p.m.

St. Paul at Chicago, 8:05 p.m.

Cleburne at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Gary Southshore, 8:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Winnipeg at Fargo-Moorhead, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Gary Southshore, 7:10 p.m.

Sioux City at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

St. Paul at Chicago, 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Lincoln, 8:05 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Cleburne, 8:06 p.m.

