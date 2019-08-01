At A Glance All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB Fargo-Moorhead 44 25 .638 — St. Paul 43 26 .623 1 Winnipeg 39 28 .582 4 Chicago 39 30 .565 5 Gary Southshore 28 41 .406 16 Milwaukee 27 41 .397 16½ South Division W L Pct. GB Cleburne 41 27 .603 — Sioux City 40 29 .580 1½ Kansas City 34 33 .507 6½ Sioux Falls 31 38 .449 10½ Lincoln 28 40 .412 13 Texas 16 52 .235 25

___

Thursday’s Games

Fargo-Moorhead 7, Chicago 4

Sioux City at Lincoln, 8:05 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

St. Paul at Milwaukee, 8:05 p.m.

Cleburne at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Winnipeg at Gary Southshore, 8:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Winnipeg at Fargo-Moorhead, 8:02 p.m.

Kansas City at Lincoln, 8:05 p.m.

St. Paul at Chicago, 8:05 p.m.

Cleburne at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Gary Southshore, 8:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Winnipeg at Fargo-Moorhead, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Gary Southshore, 7:10 p.m.

Sioux City at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

St. Paul at Chicago, 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Lincoln, 8:05 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Cleburne, 8:06 p.m.

