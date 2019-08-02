|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Fargo-Moorhead
|44
|25
|.638
|—
|St. Paul
|44
|26
|.629
|½
|Winnipeg
|39
|29
|.574
|4½
|Chicago
|39
|30
|.565
|5
|Gary Southshore
|29
|41
|.414
|15½
|Milwaukee
|27
|42
|.391
|17
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Cleburne
|41
|28
|.594
|—
|Sioux City
|40
|30
|.571
|1½
|Kansas City
|35
|33
|.515
|5½
|Sioux Falls
|31
|39
|.443
|10½
|Lincoln
|29
|40
|.420
|12
|Texas
|17
|52
|.246
|24
___
Fargo-Moorhead 7, Chicago 4
St. Paul 11, Milwaukee 5
Kansas City 10, Sioux Falls 5
Gary Southshore 10, Winnipeg 2
Texas 1, Cleburne 0
Lincoln 3, Sioux City 0
Winnipeg at Fargo-Moorhead, 8:02 p.m.
Kansas City at Lincoln, 8:05 p.m.
St. Paul at Chicago, 8:05 p.m.
Cleburne at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Gary Southshore, 8:10 p.m.
Winnipeg at Fargo-Moorhead, 7 p.m.
Milwaukee at Gary Southshore, 7:10 p.m.
Sioux City at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
St. Paul at Chicago, 8:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Lincoln, 8:05 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Cleburne, 8:06 p.m.
