Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

American Association

August 2, 2019 11:12 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
At A Glance
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Fargo-Moorhead 44 25 .638
St. Paul 44 26 .629 ½
Winnipeg 39 29 .574
Chicago 39 30 .565 5
Gary Southshore 29 41 .414 15½
Milwaukee 27 42 .391 17
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Cleburne 41 29 .586
Sioux City 40 30 .571 1
Kansas City 35 33 .515 5
Sioux Falls 31 39 .443 10
Lincoln 29 40 .420 11½
Texas 18 52 .257 23

___

Friday’s Games

Winnipeg at Fargo-Moorhead, 8:02 p.m.

Kansas City at Lincoln, 8:05 p.m.

St. Paul at Chicago, 8:05 p.m.

Advertisement

Milwaukee at Gary Southshore, 8:10 p.m.

        Insight by Carahsoft: Cyber leaders address cloud security in this free webinar.

Texas 4, Cleburne 3

Saturday’s Games

Winnipeg at Fargo-Moorhead, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Gary Southshore, 7:10 p.m.

Sioux City at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

St. Paul at Chicago, 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Lincoln, 8:05 p.m.

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's Morning Federal Report and In Case You Missed It newsletters for the latest federal workforce news.

Sioux Falls at Cleburne, 8:06 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Winnipeg at Fargo-Moorhead, 2 p.m.

Milwaukee at Gary Southshore, 3:10 p.m.

St. Paul at Chicago, 4:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Lincoln, 6:05 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Cleburne, 7:05 p.m.

Sioux City at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|5 Photogrammetry, 3D, and Lidar Community...
8|5 reStart BWI Hiring & Networking...
8|6 Global Explosive Ordnance Disposal...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Naval leaders are greeted by traditional Indonesian dancers during welcoming ceremony

Today in History

1923: President Warren G. Harding unexpectedly dies in office