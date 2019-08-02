At A Glance All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB Fargo-Moorhead 44 25 .638 — St. Paul 44 26 .629 ½ Winnipeg 39 29 .574 4½ Chicago 39 30 .565 5 Gary Southshore 29 41 .414 15½ Milwaukee 27 42 .391 17 South Division W L Pct. GB Cleburne 41 29 .586 — Sioux City 40 30 .571 1 Kansas City 35 33 .515 5 Sioux Falls 31 39 .443 10 Lincoln 29 40 .420 11½ Texas 18 52 .257 23

Friday’s Games

Winnipeg at Fargo-Moorhead, 8:02 p.m.

Kansas City at Lincoln, 8:05 p.m.

St. Paul at Chicago, 8:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Gary Southshore, 8:10 p.m.

Texas 4, Cleburne 3

Saturday’s Games

Winnipeg at Fargo-Moorhead, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Gary Southshore, 7:10 p.m.

Sioux City at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

St. Paul at Chicago, 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Lincoln, 8:05 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Cleburne, 8:06 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Winnipeg at Fargo-Moorhead, 2 p.m.

Milwaukee at Gary Southshore, 3:10 p.m.

St. Paul at Chicago, 4:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Lincoln, 6:05 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Cleburne, 7:05 p.m.

Sioux City at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

