|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Fargo-Moorhead
|44
|26
|.629
|—
|St. Paul
|44
|27
|.620
|½
|Winnipeg
|40
|29
|.580
|3½
|Chicago
|40
|30
|.571
|4
|Gary Southshore
|30
|41
|.423
|14½
|Milwaukee
|27
|43
|.386
|17
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Cleburne
|41
|29
|.586
|—
|Sioux City
|40
|30
|.571
|1
|Kansas City
|35
|34
|.507
|5½
|Sioux Falls
|31
|39
|.443
|10
|Lincoln
|30
|40
|.429
|11
|Texas
|18
|52
|.257
|23
___
Winnipeg 3, Fargo-Moorhead 1
Chicago 8, St. Paul 4
Lincoln 6, Kansas City 3
Texas 4, Cleburne 3
Gary Southshore 6, Milwaukee 1
Winnipeg at Fargo-Moorhead, 7 p.m.
Milwaukee at Gary Southshore, 7:10 p.m.
Sioux City at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
St. Paul at Chicago, 8:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Lincoln, 8:05 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Cleburne, 8:06 p.m.
Winnipeg at Fargo-Moorhead, 2 p.m.
Milwaukee at Gary Southshore, 3:10 p.m.
St. Paul at Chicago, 4:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Lincoln, 6:05 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Cleburne, 7:05 p.m.
Sioux City at Texas, 7:05 p.m.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.