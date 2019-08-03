Listen Live Sports

American Association

August 3, 2019 12:24 am
 
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Fargo-Moorhead 44 26 .629
St. Paul 44 27 .620 ½
Winnipeg 40 29 .580
Chicago 40 30 .571 4
Gary Southshore 30 41 .423 14½
Milwaukee 27 43 .386 17
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Cleburne 41 29 .586
Sioux City 40 30 .571 1
Kansas City 35 34 .507
Sioux Falls 31 39 .443 10
Lincoln 30 40 .429 11
Texas 18 52 .257 23

___

Friday’s Games

Winnipeg 3, Fargo-Moorhead 1

Chicago 8, St. Paul 4

Lincoln 6, Kansas City 3

Texas 4, Cleburne 3

Gary Southshore 6, Milwaukee 1

Saturday’s Games

Winnipeg at Fargo-Moorhead, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Gary Southshore, 7:10 p.m.

Sioux City at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

St. Paul at Chicago, 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Lincoln, 8:05 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Cleburne, 8:06 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Winnipeg at Fargo-Moorhead, 2 p.m.

Milwaukee at Gary Southshore, 3:10 p.m.

St. Paul at Chicago, 4:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Lincoln, 6:05 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Cleburne, 7:05 p.m.

Sioux City at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

