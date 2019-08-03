Listen Live Sports

American Association

August 3, 2019 11:12 pm
 
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Fargo-Moorhead 45 26 .634
St. Paul 44 27 .620 1
Winnipeg 40 30 .571
Chicago 40 30 .571
Gary Southshore 30 42 .417 15½
Milwaukee 28 43 .394 17
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Cleburne 41 29 .586
Sioux City 40 30 .571 1
Kansas City 35 34 .507
Sioux Falls 31 39 .443 10
Lincoln 30 40 .429 11
Texas 18 52 .257 23

___

Saturday’s Games

Fargo-Moorhead 8, Winnipeg 4

Milwaukee 7, Gary Southshore 4

St. Paul at Chicago, 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Lincoln, 8:05 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Cleburne, 8:06 p.m.

Texas 2, Sioux City 1

Sunday’s Games

Winnipeg at Fargo-Moorhead, 2 p.m.

Milwaukee at Gary Southshore, 3:10 p.m.

St. Paul at Chicago, 4:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Lincoln, 6:05 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Cleburne, 7:05 p.m.

Sioux City at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Winnipeg at Fargo-Moorhead, 8:02 p.m.

Sioux City at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Cleburne, 8:06 p.m.

