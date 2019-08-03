|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Fargo-Moorhead
|45
|26
|.634
|—
|St. Paul
|44
|27
|.620
|1
|Winnipeg
|40
|30
|.571
|4½
|Chicago
|40
|30
|.571
|4½
|Gary Southshore
|30
|42
|.417
|15½
|Milwaukee
|28
|43
|.394
|17
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Cleburne
|41
|29
|.586
|—
|Sioux City
|40
|30
|.571
|1
|Kansas City
|35
|34
|.507
|5½
|Sioux Falls
|31
|39
|.443
|10
|Lincoln
|30
|40
|.429
|11
|Texas
|18
|52
|.257
|23
___
Fargo-Moorhead 8, Winnipeg 4
Milwaukee 7, Gary Southshore 4
St. Paul at Chicago, 8:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Lincoln, 8:05 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Cleburne, 8:06 p.m.
Texas 2, Sioux City 1
Winnipeg at Fargo-Moorhead, 2 p.m.
Milwaukee at Gary Southshore, 3:10 p.m.
St. Paul at Chicago, 4:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Lincoln, 6:05 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Cleburne, 7:05 p.m.
Sioux City at Texas, 7:05 p.m.
Winnipeg at Fargo-Moorhead, 8:02 p.m.
Sioux City at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Cleburne, 8:06 p.m.
