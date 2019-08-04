At A Glance All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB Fargo-Moorhead 45 26 .634 — St. Paul 44 28 .611 1½ Chicago 41 30 .577 4 Winnipeg 40 30 .571 4½ Gary Southshore 30 42 .417 15½ Milwaukee 28 43 .394 17 South Division W L Pct. GB Cleburne 42 29 .592 — Sioux City 40 31 .563 2 Kansas City 35 35 .500 6½ Sioux Falls 31 40 .437 11 Lincoln 31 40 .437 11 Texas 19 52 .268 23

___

Saturday’s Games

Fargo-Moorhead 8, Winnipeg 4

Milwaukee 7, Gary Southshore 4

Chicago 15, St. Paul 2

Lincoln 4, Kansas City 2, 12 innings

Texas 2, Sioux City 1

Cleburne 5, Sioux Falls 4

Sunday’s Games

Winnipeg at Fargo-Moorhead, 2 p.m.

Milwaukee at Gary Southshore, 3:10 p.m.

St. Paul at Chicago, 4:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Lincoln, 6:05 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Cleburne, 7:05 p.m.

Sioux City at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Winnipeg at Fargo-Moorhead, 8:02 p.m.

Sioux City at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Cleburne, 8:06 p.m.

