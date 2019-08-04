At A Glance All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB Fargo-Moorhead 45 27 .625 — St. Paul 44 29 .603 1½ Chicago 42 30 .583 3 Winnipeg 41 30 .577 3½ Gary Southshore 31 42 .425 14½ Milwaukee 28 44 .389 17 South Division W L Pct. GB Cleburne 42 29 .592 — Sioux City 40 31 .563 2 Kansas City 35 35 .500 6½ Sioux Falls 31 40 .437 11 Lincoln 31 40 .437 11 Texas 19 52 .268 23

Sunday’s Games

Winnipeg 7, Fargo-Moorhead 2

Gary Southshore 3, Milwaukee 2

Chicago 10, St. Paul 5

Kansas City at Lincoln, 6:05 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Cleburne, 7:05 p.m.

Sioux City at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Winnipeg at Fargo-Moorhead, 8:02 p.m.

Sioux City at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Cleburne, 8:06 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Lincoln at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago, 8:05 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Cleburne, 8:06 p.m.

Fargo-Moorhead at Gary Southshore, 8:10 p.m.

St. Paul at Sioux City, 8:12 p.m.

