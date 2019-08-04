Listen Live Sports

American Association

August 4, 2019 10:12 pm
 
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Fargo-Moorhead 45 27 .625
St. Paul 44 29 .603
Chicago 42 30 .583 3
Winnipeg 41 30 .577
Gary Southshore 31 42 .425 14½
Milwaukee 28 44 .389 17
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Cleburne 42 29 .592
Sioux City 41 31 .569
Kansas City 35 36 .493 7
Lincoln 32 40 .444 10½
Sioux Falls 31 40 .437 11
Texas 19 53 .264 23½

Sunday’s Games

Winnipeg 7, Fargo-Moorhead 2

Gary Southshore 3, Milwaukee 2

Chicago 10, St. Paul 5

Lincoln 15, Kansas City 7

Sioux Falls at Cleburne, 7:05 p.m.

Sioux City 6, Texas 1

Monday’s Games

Winnipeg at Fargo-Moorhead, 8:02 p.m.

Sioux City at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Cleburne, 8:06 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Lincoln at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago, 8:05 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Cleburne, 8:06 p.m.

Fargo-Moorhead at Gary Southshore, 8:10 p.m.

St. Paul at Sioux City, 8:12 p.m.

