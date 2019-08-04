|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Fargo-Moorhead
|45
|27
|.625
|—
|St. Paul
|44
|29
|.603
|1½
|Chicago
|42
|30
|.583
|3
|Winnipeg
|41
|30
|.577
|3½
|Gary Southshore
|31
|42
|.425
|14½
|Milwaukee
|28
|44
|.389
|17
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Cleburne
|43
|29
|.597
|—
|Sioux City
|41
|31
|.569
|2
|Kansas City
|35
|36
|.493
|7½
|Lincoln
|32
|40
|.444
|11
|Sioux Falls
|31
|41
|.431
|12
|Texas
|19
|53
|.264
|24
___
Winnipeg 7, Fargo-Moorhead 2
Gary Southshore 3, Milwaukee 2
Chicago 10, St. Paul 5
Lincoln 15, Kansas City 7
Sioux City 6, Texas 1
Cleburne 5, Sioux Falls 2
Winnipeg at Fargo-Moorhead, 8:02 p.m.
Sioux City at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Cleburne, 8:06 p.m.
Lincoln at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Milwaukee at Chicago, 8:05 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Cleburne, 8:06 p.m.
Fargo-Moorhead at Gary Southshore, 8:10 p.m.
St. Paul at Sioux City, 8:12 p.m.
