American Association

August 5, 2019 7:12 pm
 
At A Glance
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Fargo-Moorhead 45 27 .625
St. Paul 44 29 .603
Chicago 42 30 .583 3
Winnipeg 41 30 .577
Gary Southshore 31 42 .425 14½
Milwaukee 28 44 .389 17
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Cleburne 43 29 .597
Sioux City 41 31 .569 2
Kansas City 35 36 .493
Lincoln 32 40 .444 11
Sioux Falls 31 41 .431 12
Texas 19 53 .264 24

___

Monday’s Games

Winnipeg at Fargo-Moorhead, 8:02 p.m.

Sioux City at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Cleburne, 8:06 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Lincoln at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago, 8:05 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Cleburne, 8:06 p.m.

Fargo-Moorhead at Gary Southshore, 8:10 p.m.

St. Paul at Sioux City, 8:12 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Fargo-Moorhead at Gary Southshore, 7:45 p.m.

Lincoln at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago, 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Cleburne, 8:06 p.m.

St. Paul at Sioux City, 8:12 p.m.

