|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Fargo-Moorhead
|46
|27
|.630
|—
|St. Paul
|44
|29
|.603
|2
|Chicago
|42
|30
|.583
|3½
|Winnipeg
|41
|31
|.569
|4½
|Gary Southshore
|31
|42
|.425
|15
|Milwaukee
|28
|44
|.389
|17½
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Cleburne
|44
|29
|.603
|—
|Sioux City
|42
|31
|.575
|2
|Kansas City
|35
|36
|.493
|8
|Lincoln
|32
|40
|.444
|11½
|Sioux Falls
|31
|42
|.425
|13
|Texas
|19
|54
|.260
|25
___
Fargo-Moorhead 7, Winnipeg 1
Sioux City 7, Texas 5
Cleburne 3, Sioux Falls 1
Lincoln at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Milwaukee at Chicago, 8:05 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Cleburne, 8:06 p.m.
Fargo-Moorhead at Gary Southshore, 8:10 p.m.
St. Paul at Sioux City, 8:12 p.m.
Fargo-Moorhead at Gary Southshore, 7:45 p.m.
Lincoln at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Chicago, 8:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Cleburne, 8:06 p.m.
St. Paul at Sioux City, 8:12 p.m.
