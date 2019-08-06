Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
American Association

August 6, 2019
 
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Fargo-Moorhead 46 27 .630
St. Paul 44 29 .603 2
Chicago 42 30 .583
Winnipeg 41 31 .569
Gary Southshore 31 42 .425 15
Milwaukee 28 44 .389 17½
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Cleburne 44 29 .603
Sioux City 42 31 .575 2
Kansas City 35 36 .493 8
Lincoln 32 40 .444 11½
Sioux Falls 31 42 .425 13
Texas 19 54 .260 25

___

Tuesday’s Games

Lincoln at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago, 8:05 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Cleburne, 8:06 p.m.

Fargo-Moorhead at Gary Southshore, 8:10 p.m.

St. Paul at Sioux City, 8:12 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Fargo-Moorhead at Gary Southshore, 7:45 p.m.

Lincoln at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago, 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Cleburne, 8:06 p.m.

St. Paul at Sioux City, 8:12 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Lincoln at Winnipeg, 12 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago, 7:05 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Cleburne, 8:06 p.m.

Fargo-Moorhead at Gary Southshore, 8:10 p.m.

St. Paul at Sioux City, 8:12 p.m.

