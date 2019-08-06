Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

American Association

August 6, 2019 11:42 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
At A Glance
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Fargo-Moorhead 46 27 .630
St. Paul 44 30 .595
Chicago 43 30 .589 3
Winnipeg 41 31 .569
Gary Southshore 31 42 .425 15
Milwaukee 28 45 .384 18
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Cleburne 45 29 .608
Sioux City 43 31 .581 2
Kansas City 35 37 .486 9
Lincoln 32 40 .444 12
Sioux Falls 31 42 .425 13½
Texas 19 54 .260 25½

___

Tuesday’s Games

Lincoln at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Chicago 5, Milwaukee 1

Advertisement

Fargo-Moorhead at Gary Southshore, 8:10 p.m.

        Insight by Veritas: Learn how to make data work for agencies in this exclusive executive briefing.

Sioux City 3, St. Paul 2

Cleburne 9, Kansas City 6

Wednesday’s Games

Fargo-Moorhead at Gary Southshore, 7:45 p.m.

Lincoln at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago, 8:05 p.m.

        Get your daily dose of the Federal Report with Mike Causey delivered to your inbox. Subscribe now.

Kansas City at Cleburne, 8:06 p.m.

St. Paul at Sioux City, 8:12 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Lincoln at Winnipeg, 12 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago, 7:05 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Cleburne, 8:06 p.m.

Fargo-Moorhead at Gary Southshore, 8:10 p.m.

St. Paul at Sioux City, 8:12 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|6 Global Explosive Ordnance Disposal...
8|7 Risk Management and Internal Controls -...
8|7 FCW Summit: Cybersecurity
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Purple Heart Day

Today in History

1990: President Bush orders Operation Desert Shield