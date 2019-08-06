At A Glance All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB Fargo-Moorhead 46 27 .630 — St. Paul 44 30 .595 2½ Chicago 43 30 .589 3 Winnipeg 41 31 .569 4½ Gary Southshore 31 42 .425 15 Milwaukee 28 45 .384 18 South Division W L Pct. GB Cleburne 45 29 .608 — Sioux City 43 31 .581 2 Kansas City 35 37 .486 9 Lincoln 32 40 .444 12 Sioux Falls 31 42 .425 13½ Texas 19 54 .260 25½

___

Tuesday’s Games

Lincoln at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Chicago 5, Milwaukee 1

Advertisement

Fargo-Moorhead at Gary Southshore, 8:10 p.m.

Sioux City 3, St. Paul 2

Cleburne 9, Kansas City 6

Wednesday’s Games

Fargo-Moorhead at Gary Southshore, 7:45 p.m.

Lincoln at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago, 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Cleburne, 8:06 p.m.

St. Paul at Sioux City, 8:12 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Lincoln at Winnipeg, 12 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago, 7:05 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Cleburne, 8:06 p.m.

Fargo-Moorhead at Gary Southshore, 8:10 p.m.

St. Paul at Sioux City, 8:12 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.