|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Fargo-Moorhead
|46
|27
|.630
|—
|St. Paul
|44
|30
|.595
|2½
|Chicago
|43
|30
|.589
|3
|Winnipeg
|41
|31
|.569
|4½
|Gary Southshore
|31
|42
|.425
|15
|Milwaukee
|28
|45
|.384
|18
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Cleburne
|45
|29
|.608
|—
|Sioux City
|43
|31
|.581
|2
|Kansas City
|35
|37
|.486
|9
|Lincoln
|32
|40
|.444
|12
|Sioux Falls
|31
|42
|.425
|13½
|Texas
|19
|54
|.260
|25½
Lincoln at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Chicago 5, Milwaukee 1
Fargo-Moorhead at Gary Southshore, 8:10 p.m.
Sioux City 3, St. Paul 2
Cleburne 9, Kansas City 6
Fargo-Moorhead at Gary Southshore, 7:45 p.m.
Lincoln at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Chicago, 8:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Cleburne, 8:06 p.m.
St. Paul at Sioux City, 8:12 p.m.
Lincoln at Winnipeg, 12 p.m.
Milwaukee at Chicago, 7:05 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Cleburne, 8:06 p.m.
Fargo-Moorhead at Gary Southshore, 8:10 p.m.
St. Paul at Sioux City, 8:12 p.m.
