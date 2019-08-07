Listen Live Sports

American Association

August 7, 2019 12:40 am
 
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Fargo-Moorhead 47 27 .635
St. Paul 44 30 .595 3
Chicago 43 30 .589
Winnipeg 42 31 .575
Gary Southshore 31 43 .419 16
Milwaukee 28 45 .384 18½
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Cleburne 45 29 .608
Sioux City 43 31 .581 2
Kansas City 35 37 .486 9
Lincoln 32 41 .438 12½
Sioux Falls 32 42 .432 13
Texas 19 55 .257 26

___

Tuesday’s Games

Sioux Falls 8, Texas 4

Winnipeg 15, Lincoln 10

Chicago 5, Milwaukee 1

Fargo-Moorhead 5, Gary Southshore 3

Sioux City 3, St. Paul 2

Cleburne 9, Kansas City 6

Wednesday’s Games

Fargo-Moorhead at Gary Southshore, 7:45 p.m.

Lincoln at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago, 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Cleburne, 8:06 p.m.

St. Paul at Sioux City, 8:12 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Lincoln at Winnipeg, 12 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago, 7:05 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Cleburne, 8:06 p.m.

Fargo-Moorhead at Gary Southshore, 8:10 p.m.

St. Paul at Sioux City, 8:12 p.m.

