American Association

August 7, 2019 7:12 pm
 
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Fargo-Moorhead 47 27 .635
St. Paul 44 30 .595 3
Chicago 43 30 .589
Winnipeg 42 31 .575
Gary Southshore 31 43 .419 16
Milwaukee 28 45 .384 18½
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Cleburne 45 29 .608
Sioux City 43 31 .581 2
Kansas City 35 37 .486 9
Lincoln 32 41 .438 12½
Sioux Falls 32 42 .432 13
Texas 19 55 .257 26

___

Wednesday’s Games

Fargo-Moorhead at Gary Southshore, 7:45 p.m.

Lincoln at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago, 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Cleburne, 8:06 p.m.

St. Paul at Sioux City, 8:12 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Lincoln at Winnipeg, 12 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago, 7:05 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Cleburne, 8:06 p.m.

Fargo-Moorhead at Gary Southshore, 8:10 p.m.

St. Paul at Sioux City, 8:12 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Winnipeg at Milwaukee, 5:05 p.m.

Gary Southshore at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.

Fargo-Moorhead at Chicago, 8:05 p.m.

Texas at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Winnipeg at Milwaukee, 8:05 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Lincoln, 8:05 p.m.

Cleburne at Sioux City, 8:12 p.m.

