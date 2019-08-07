At A Glance All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB Fargo-Moorhead 47 27 .635 — St. Paul 44 30 .595 3 Chicago 43 30 .589 3½ Winnipeg 42 31 .575 4½ Gary Southshore 31 43 .419 16 Milwaukee 28 45 .384 18½ South Division W L Pct. GB Cleburne 45 29 .608 — Sioux City 43 31 .581 2 Kansas City 35 37 .486 9 Lincoln 32 41 .438 12½ Sioux Falls 32 42 .432 13 Texas 19 55 .257 26

Wednesday’s Games

Fargo-Moorhead at Gary Southshore, 7:45 p.m.

Lincoln at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago, 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Cleburne, 8:06 p.m.

St. Paul at Sioux City, 8:12 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Lincoln at Winnipeg, 12 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago, 7:05 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Cleburne, 8:06 p.m.

Fargo-Moorhead at Gary Southshore, 8:10 p.m.

St. Paul at Sioux City, 8:12 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Winnipeg at Milwaukee, 5:05 p.m.

Gary Southshore at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.

Fargo-Moorhead at Chicago, 8:05 p.m.

Texas at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Winnipeg at Milwaukee, 8:05 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Lincoln, 8:05 p.m.

Cleburne at Sioux City, 8:12 p.m.

