American Association

August 7, 2019 11:42 pm
 
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Fargo-Moorhead 48 27 .640
St. Paul 44 31 .587 4
Winnipeg 43 31 .581
Chicago 43 31 .581
Gary Southshore 31 44 .413 17
Milwaukee 29 45 .392 18½
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Cleburne 45 30 .600
Sioux City 44 31 .587 1
Kansas City 36 37 .493 8
Lincoln 32 42 .432 12½
Sioux Falls 32 43 .427 13
Texas 20 55 .267 25

Wednesday’s Games

Fargo-Moorhead 5, Gary Southshore 4

Winnipeg 11, Lincoln 6

Kansas City 5, Cleburne 2

Milwaukee 7, Chicago 2

Texas 5, Sioux Falls 4

Sioux City 3, St. Paul 2

Thursday’s Games

Lincoln at Winnipeg, 12 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago, 7:05 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Cleburne, 8:06 p.m.

Fargo-Moorhead at Gary Southshore, 8:10 p.m.

St. Paul at Sioux City, 8:12 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Winnipeg at Milwaukee, 5:05 p.m.

Gary Southshore at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.

Fargo-Moorhead at Chicago, 8:05 p.m.

Texas at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Winnipeg at Milwaukee, 8:05 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Lincoln, 8:05 p.m.

Cleburne at Sioux City, 8:12 p.m.

