The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
American Association

August 8, 2019 11:12 pm
 
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Fargo-Moorhead 48 27 .640
Winnipeg 44 31 .587 4
St. Paul 44 31 .587 4
Chicago 43 32 .573 5
Gary Southshore 31 44 .413 17
Milwaukee 30 45 .400 18
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Cleburne 45 30 .600
Sioux City 44 31 .587 1
Kansas City 36 37 .493 8
Lincoln 32 43 .427 13
Sioux Falls 32 43 .427 13
Texas 20 55 .267 25

___

Thursday’s Games

Winnipeg 7, Lincoln 2

Milwaukee 5, Chicago 3

Kansas City at Cleburne, 8:06 p.m.

Fargo-Moorhead at Gary Southshore, 8:10 p.m.

Sioux Falls 2, Texas 1

St. Paul at Sioux City, 8:12 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Winnipeg at Milwaukee, Game 1, 5:05 p.m.

Winnipeg at Milwaukee, Game 2, TBD

Gary Southshore at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.

Fargo-Moorhead at Chicago, 8:05 p.m.

Texas at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Lincoln, 8:05 p.m.

Cleburne at Sioux City, 8:12 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Winnipeg at Milwaukee, 7:05 p.m.

Cleburne at Sioux City, 7:05 p.m.

Texas at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Lincoln, 8:05 p.m.

Fargo-Moorhead at Chicago, 8:05 p.m.

Gary Southshore at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.

