|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Fargo-Moorhead
|48
|27
|.640
|—
|Winnipeg
|44
|31
|.587
|4
|St. Paul
|44
|31
|.587
|4
|Chicago
|43
|32
|.573
|5
|Gary Southshore
|31
|44
|.413
|17
|Milwaukee
|30
|45
|.400
|18
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Cleburne
|45
|30
|.600
|—
|Sioux City
|44
|31
|.587
|1
|Kansas City
|36
|37
|.493
|8
|Lincoln
|32
|43
|.427
|13
|Sioux Falls
|32
|43
|.427
|13
|Texas
|20
|55
|.267
|25
___
Winnipeg 7, Lincoln 2
Milwaukee 5, Chicago 3
Kansas City at Cleburne, 8:06 p.m.
Fargo-Moorhead at Gary Southshore, 8:10 p.m.
Sioux Falls 2, Texas 1
St. Paul at Sioux City, 8:12 p.m.
Winnipeg at Milwaukee, Game 1, 5:05 p.m.
Winnipeg at Milwaukee, Game 2, TBD
Gary Southshore at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.
Fargo-Moorhead at Chicago, 8:05 p.m.
Texas at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Lincoln, 8:05 p.m.
Cleburne at Sioux City, 8:12 p.m.
Winnipeg at Milwaukee, 7:05 p.m.
Cleburne at Sioux City, 7:05 p.m.
Texas at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Lincoln, 8:05 p.m.
Fargo-Moorhead at Chicago, 8:05 p.m.
Gary Southshore at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.