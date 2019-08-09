|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Fargo-Moorhead
|49
|27
|.645
|—
|St. Paul
|45
|31
|.592
|4
|Winnipeg
|45
|32
|.584
|4½
|Chicago
|43
|32
|.573
|5½
|Gary Southshore
|31
|45
|.408
|18
|Milwaukee
|31
|46
|.403
|18½
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Cleburne
|45
|31
|.592
|—
|Sioux City
|44
|32
|.579
|1
|Kansas City
|38
|37
|.507
|6½
|Lincoln
|33
|43
|.434
|12
|Sioux Falls
|33
|44
|.429
|12½
|Texas
|20
|57
|.260
|25½
___
Milwaukee 5, Winnipeg 4, 7 innings
St. Paul 9, Gary Southshore 7
Kansas City 7, Texas 2
Chicago 5, Fargo-Moorhead 1
Lincoln 3, Sioux Falls 0
Cleburne at Sioux City, 8:12 p.m.
Winnipeg 1, Milwaukee 0, 7 innings
Winnipeg at Milwaukee, 7:05 p.m.
Cleburne at Sioux City, 7:05 p.m.
Texas at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Lincoln, 8:05 p.m.
Fargo-Moorhead at Chicago, 8:05 p.m.
Gary Southshore at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.
Winnipeg at Milwaukee, 2:05 p.m.
Texas at Kansas City, 2:05 p.m.
Fargo-Moorhead at Chicago, cancelled
Fargo-Moorhead at Chicago, 4:05 p.m.
Cleburne at Sioux City, 5:02 p.m.
Gary Southshore at St. Paul, 6:05 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Lincoln, 6:05 p.m.
