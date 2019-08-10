Listen Live Sports

American Association

August 10, 2019 12:43 am
 
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Fargo-Moorhead 49 28 .636
St. Paul 46 31 .597 3
Winnipeg 45 32 .584 4
Chicago 44 32 .579
Gary Southshore 31 46 .403 18
Milwaukee 31 46 .403 18
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Cleburne 46 31 .597
Sioux City 44 33 .571 2
Kansas City 38 37 .507 7
Lincoln 33 43 .434 12½
Sioux Falls 33 44 .429 13
Texas 20 57 .260 26

Friday’s Games

Milwaukee 5, Winnipeg 4

St. Paul 9, Gary Southshore 7

Kansas City 7, Texas 2

Chicago 5, Fargo-Moorhead 1

Lincoln 3, Sioux Falls 0

Cleburne 1, Sioux City 0, 11 innings

Winnipeg 1, Milwaukee 0, 7 innings

Saturday’s Games

Winnipeg at Milwaukee, 7:05 p.m.

Cleburne at Sioux City, 7:05 p.m.

Texas at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Lincoln, 8:05 p.m.

Fargo-Moorhead at Chicago, 8:05 p.m.

Gary Southshore at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Winnipeg at Milwaukee, 2:05 p.m.

Texas at Kansas City, 2:05 p.m.

Fargo-Moorhead at Chicago, 4:05 p.m.

Cleburne at Sioux City, 5:02 p.m.

Gary Southshore at St. Paul, 6:05 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Lincoln, 6:05 p.m.

