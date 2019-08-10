Listen Live Sports

American Association

August 10, 2019 7:12 pm
 
At A Glance
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Fargo-Moorhead 49 28 .636
St. Paul 46 31 .597 3
Winnipeg 45 32 .584 4
Chicago 44 32 .579
Gary Southshore 31 46 .403 18
Milwaukee 31 46 .403 18
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Cleburne 46 31 .597
Sioux City 44 33 .571 2
Kansas City 38 37 .507 7
Lincoln 33 43 .434 12½
Sioux Falls 33 44 .429 13
Texas 20 57 .260 26

___

Saturday’s Games

Winnipeg at Milwaukee, 7:05 p.m.

Cleburne at Sioux City, 7:05 p.m.

Texas at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Lincoln, 8:05 p.m.

Fargo-Moorhead at Chicago, 8:05 p.m.

Gary Southshore at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Winnipeg at Milwaukee, 2:05 p.m.

Texas at Kansas City, 2:05 p.m.

Fargo-Moorhead at Chicago, 4:05 p.m.

Cleburne at Sioux City, 5:02 p.m.

Gary Southshore at St. Paul, 6:05 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Lincoln, 6:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Fargo-Moorhead at Milwaukee, 8:05 p.m.

Chicago at Lincoln, 8:05 p.m.

Cleburne at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Winnipeg at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.

Sioux City at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.

Texas at Gary Southshore, 8:10 p.m.

