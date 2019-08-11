|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Fargo-Moorhead
|50
|28
|.641
|—
|St. Paul
|47
|31
|.603
|3
|Winnipeg
|46
|32
|.590
|4
|Chicago
|44
|33
|.571
|5½
|Gary Southshore
|31
|47
|.397
|19
|Milwaukee
|31
|47
|.397
|19
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Cleburne
|47
|31
|.603
|—
|Sioux City
|44
|34
|.564
|3
|Kansas City
|39
|37
|.513
|7
|Lincoln
|34
|43
|.442
|12½
|Sioux Falls
|33
|45
|.423
|14
|Texas
|20
|58
|.256
|27
___
Cleburne 10, Sioux City 1
Winnipeg 13, Milwaukee 9
St. Paul 3, Gary Southshore 2
Lincoln 5, Sioux Falls 4
Kansas City 6, Texas 5
Fargo-Moorhead 6, Chicago 2
Winnipeg at Milwaukee, 2:05 p.m.
Texas at Kansas City, 2:05 p.m.
Fargo-Moorhead at Chicago, 4:05 p.m.
Cleburne at Sioux City, 5:02 p.m.
Gary Southshore at St. Paul, 6:05 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Lincoln, 6:05 p.m.
Fargo-Moorhead at Milwaukee, 8:05 p.m.
Chicago at Lincoln, 8:05 p.m.
Cleburne at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Winnipeg at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.
Sioux City at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.
Texas at Gary Southshore, 8:10 p.m.
