American Association

August 11, 2019 2:42 am
 
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Fargo-Moorhead 50 28 .641
St. Paul 47 31 .603 3
Winnipeg 46 32 .590 4
Chicago 44 33 .571
Milwaukee 31 47 .397 19
Gary Southshore 31 47 .397 19
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Cleburne 47 31 .603
Sioux City 44 34 .564 3
Kansas City 39 37 .513 7
Lincoln 34 43 .442 12½
Sioux Falls 33 45 .423 14
Texas 20 58 .256 27

___

Saturday’s Games

Cleburne 10, Sioux City 1

Winnipeg 13, Milwaukee 9

St. Paul 3, Gary Southshore 2

Lincoln 5, Sioux Falls 4

Kansas City 6, Texas 5

Fargo-Moorhead 6, Chicago 2

Sunday’s Games

Winnipeg at Milwaukee, 2:05 p.m.

Texas at Kansas City, 2:05 p.m.

Fargo-Moorhead at Chicago, 4:05 p.m.

Cleburne at Sioux City, 5:02 p.m.

Gary Southshore at St. Paul, 6:05 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Lincoln, 6:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Fargo-Moorhead at Milwaukee, 8:05 p.m.

Chicago at Lincoln, 8:05 p.m.

Cleburne at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Winnipeg at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.

Sioux City at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.

Texas at Gary Southshore, 8:10 p.m.

