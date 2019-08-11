|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Fargo-Moorhead
|50
|28
|.641
|—
|St. Paul
|47
|31
|.603
|3
|Winnipeg
|46
|33
|.582
|4½
|Chicago
|44
|33
|.571
|5½
|Milwaukee
|32
|47
|.405
|18½
|Gary Southshore
|31
|47
|.397
|19
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Cleburne
|47
|31
|.603
|—
|Sioux City
|44
|34
|.564
|3
|Kansas City
|40
|37
|.519
|6½
|Lincoln
|34
|43
|.442
|12½
|Sioux Falls
|33
|45
|.423
|14
|Texas
|20
|59
|.253
|27½
___
Milwaukee 4, Winnipeg 2
Kansas City 2, Texas 1
Fargo-Moorhead at Chicago, 4:05 p.m.
Cleburne at Sioux City, 5:02 p.m.
Gary Southshore at St. Paul, 6:05 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Lincoln, 6:05 p.m.
Fargo-Moorhead at Milwaukee, 8:05 p.m.
Chicago at Lincoln, 8:05 p.m.
Cleburne at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Winnipeg at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.
Sioux City at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.
Texas at Gary Southshore, 8:10 p.m.
Sioux City at Sioux Falls, 1:05 p.m.
Winnipeg at St. Paul, 2:05 p.m.
Chicago at Lincoln, 8:05 p.m.
Cleburne at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Fargo-Moorhead at Milwaukee, 8:05 p.m.
Texas at Gary Southshore, 8:10 p.m.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.