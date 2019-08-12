At A Glance All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB Fargo-Moorhead 50 29 .633 — St. Paul 47 32 .595 3 Winnipeg 46 33 .582 4 Chicago 45 33 .577 4½ Gary Southshore 32 47 .405 18 Milwaukee 32 47 .405 18 South Division W L Pct. GB Cleburne 47 32 .595 — Sioux City 45 34 .570 2 Kansas City 40 37 .519 6 Lincoln 35 43 .449 11½ Sioux Falls 33 46 .418 14 Texas 20 59 .253 27

___

Monday’s Games

Fargo-Moorhead at Milwaukee, 8:05 p.m.

Chicago at Lincoln, 8:05 p.m.

Cleburne at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Winnipeg at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.

Sioux City at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.

Texas at Gary Southshore, ppd.

Tuesday’s Games

Sioux City at Sioux Falls, 1:05 p.m.

Winnipeg at St. Paul, 2:05 p.m.

Texas at Gary Southshore, 5:30 p.m.

Chicago at Lincoln, 8:05 p.m.

Cleburne at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Fargo-Moorhead at Milwaukee, 8:05 p.m.

Texas at Gary Southshore, 8:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Texas at Gary Southshore, 7:45 p.m.

Chicago at Lincoln, 8:05 p.m.

Cleburne at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Fargo-Moorhead at Milwaukee, 8:05 p.m.

Winnipeg at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.

